Profils Systèmes, a French aluminum carpentry specialist, has developed Wallis&Energy, a new solar veranda that is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing buildings and new structures.From pv magazine France Profils Systèmes has developed a PV veranda that can be integrated into existing and new buildings. "We developed this product more than fifteen years ago," Denis Bounio, a sales manager for Profils Systèmes, told pv magazine France, noting that the rise in energy costs has brought this product back into fashion. The Wallis&Energy photovoltaic veranda is a grid-connected PV system that ...

