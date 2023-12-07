Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0000320472

Issuer Name

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Energold Minerals Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 21.220000 3.180000 24.400000 102711110 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0000320472 2963808 86144396 0.710000 20.510000 Sub Total 8.A 89108204 21.220000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Option 31/03/2030 Physical 2000000 0.470000 Warrant 28/01/2025 Physical 3474999 0.820000 Warrant 18/11/2025 Physical 7294574 1.700000 Warrant 28/01/2025 Physical 833333 0.190000 Sub Total 8.B2 13602906 3.180000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold John F. Kearney John F. Kearney 0.710000 0.670000 John F. Kearney Energold Minerals Inc. 21.210000 2.690000 22.490000%

10. In case of proxy voting

11. Additional Information

Percentages set out for voting rights relating to financial instruments assumes partial dilution relating to the issuance of the underlying securities.

Percentages set out for voting rights generally assume 420,093,017 issued and outstanding common shares, as per the Issuer's website on December 5, 2023.

12. Date of Completion

05-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario, Canada