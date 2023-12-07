Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Appoints Victor L. Richey to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon"), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Victor L. Richey, retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ESCO Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ESE) ("ESCO"), to Thermon's board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Richey's addition is part of the Board's ongoing succession planning efforts.

John U. Clarke, Thermon's Chairman of the Board said, "On behalf of our entire Board, we are delighted to welcome Vic to the Board. Vic brings a track record of proven success from his tenure as Chairman and CEO of ESCO, which under his leadership, significantly increased shareholder value, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. Only recently retired, Vic brings a breadth of current and relevant experience to the Board, including strategic planning and execution, transformational leadership, management development, M&A, governance, social responsibility, and risk management - all keys to driving incremental value for Thermon stockholders."

Mr. Richey said, "I look forward to working with the rest of the Thermon Board. I believe that management and the Board are pursuing well thought-out strategies to drive long-term value creation for stockholders. In addition, I am excited to join a board with such diversity and breadth of experience and who values a strong culture of transparency and responsible governance on behalf of all stockholders. Having managed through the many challenges of recent years, I appreciate the significant progress Thermon has made to date in transforming its business in pursuit of its strategic plan of decarbonization, digitization and diversification and I look forward to working with management to further drive this transformation in the future."

Thermon CEO Bruce Thames noted, "Vic is an important asset for the Board. He has successfully executed a business strategy with characteristics very similar to Thermon's ongoing journey of transformation. He brings knowledge of our targeted end-markets and insights into pursuing strategic acquisitions as a means of accelerating growth. In addition, Vic shares our focus on return-driven capital allocation, prudent balance sheet management, and the importance of investing in our human capital as critical components of sustainable growth."

Until his retirement in September 2022, Mr. Richey, 66, was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ESCO, a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, the utility and renewable energy sectors, and radio frequency shielding and testing. At ESCO, Mr. Richey served as Chief Executive Officer from 2002, as well as Chairman of the Board from 2006, until his retirement in 2022. Mr. Richey has served on the board of directors of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), a precision technology company serving consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end-markets, since 2010. He served in the United States Army from 1979 to 1985. Mr. Richey holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com .

