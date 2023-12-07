Set sail with 'Roger That!' and embark on a unique new game adventure created by chart-topping mobile game developer Belka Games. The game invites players to an immersive journey through the Treasure Islands, combining two engaging genres: merge and tycoon with exploration in core.

'Roger That!' is now available for download on iOS, Android, and Microsoft Store platforms worldwide. Players use their skills to merge items strategically to progress and revive the realm's splendor while finding hidden treasures, uncovering the island's mysteries and surprising encounters at every turn:

Expeditions : Each merge leads to new adventures and discoveries in this expedition-based game

: Each merge leads to new adventures and discoveries in this expedition-based game Strong narrative adventure: Merge items to progress through the game, to discover new islands, and to unravel the main character's intriguing history and stories of their families

Merge items to progress through the game, to discover new islands, and to unravel the main character's intriguing history and stories of their families Tycoon mechanics: Explore home grounds and upgrade facilities to produce useful items. Unlock decor and receive even bigger rewards.

Belka Games has been developing hit games for more than a decade including Bermuda AdventuresSolitaire CruiseandClockmaker

"In one year, our team transformed a bold concept into a reality, creating this fun-filled virtual adventure," said Vlad Kuligin, 'Roger That!' Game Producer at Belka Games. "We highly value user experience and we are thrilled to see that blending merge mechanics with expedition gameplay has hit the mark. It is promising to see the first results and feedback from players-it inspires us and guides us to explore new frontiers in gaming."

For more information on Belka Games visit: https://belka-games.com.

About Belka Games

Belka Games is a game developer and publisher operating since 2010 and the maker of hit mobile games: Clockmaker, Solitaire Cruise and Bermuda Adventures released on multiple platforms, with more projects in the works. Belka Games, an AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) studio, takes a data-driven and team-oriented approach, fueling its exponential growth. Learn more at belka-games.com.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com.

