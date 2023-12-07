New ground-mounted solar projects designed to generate enough clean energy to power more than 85,000 homes and reduce 58,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Sunel Group, an international developer and EPC contractor for energy projects, today announced the beginning of construction on a portion of the portfolio of multiple solar PV park projects on behalf of Sonnedix, a global renewable energy producer, across the UK.

The design-build projects will consist of five ground-mounted solar PV parks throughout England designed to generate approximately 300,000 MWh of renewable electricity per year. The parks include Cowley Complex; Gonerby Solar; Winkburn Solar Farm; Gammaton Solar Farm; and Lawns Solar Farm. Once construction is completed, the combined solar parks are anticipated to produce enough clean energy to power 85,000 UK homes and avoid 58,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sunel as Sonnedix converts its UK project pipeline to deliver positive clean energy results that will benefit many individuals across the UK," said Britta MacIntosh, Ameresco's Executive Vice President and General Manager, West/Europe. "Solar energy solutions are a critical part of the clean energy transition, and we are so happy to work with partners who feel just as passionately about tackling decarbonization goals."

Sonnedix is the owner of the portfolio and Ameresco Sunel Energy Ltd, a joint venture between Ameresco and Sunel, will serve as the design build partner. The portfolio is already fully contracted under the UK government's Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which provides a guaranteed price for electricity through 15-year contracts with the Low Carbon Contracts Company.

"It's a pleasure to work closely again with Ameresco on Sonnedix's portfolio of solar parks," said Konstantinos Zygouras, Sunel's CEO. "Projects like this reignite our passion and dedication to our mission, which is rooted in providing world-class renewable energy projects that support the local communities we serve while making significant improvements that benefit the environment."

"We are excited to be executing our UK pipeline, contributing to the UK's overall supply of clean energy and energy security," said Axel Thiemann, Sonnedix's CEO. "Accelerating the energy transition requires action and effort among many groups, and we are delighted to work with Ameresco and Sunel, who we know have a track record of successful clean energy projects."

Construction on the solar portfolio is expected to reach completion by early 2025.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers decarbonize to net zero and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About SUNEL Group

SUNEL Group is an international EPC contractor and Developer. Founded in 2006 by Greek stakeholders, the group has won the trust of the international investment community by its professionalism, reliability, efficiency, and work ethic, thus creating a strong and recognizable brand. Since 2012, Sunel has been rapidly expanding, by establishing operational centers in Athens, London, Valencia, Dubai and Istanbul. It has operated on 4 continents and has implemented to date 500+ projects, with a total capacity of over 1,000 MWp in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, United Kingdom, France, Spain, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. It is currently constructing projects in Greece, Cyprus, Denmark, Spain, United Kingdom, Malawi and Chile, of a total capacity exceeding 400 MWp. For the next 5 years SUNEL is planning to develop solar projects of over 2.000 MWp, in cooperation with strategic investors. For more information, visit www.sunelgroup.com.

About Sonnedix

Sonnedix is a global renewable energy producer with over a decade-long trajectory of sustainable growth. Sonnedix develops, builds, and operates renewable energy projects for the long-term, with a focus on providing green, affordable electricity to our customers, and acting as a true social citizen there where it operates. Sonnedix currently has a total capacity of over 10GW, including a development pipeline of more than 6GW, across Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Spain, USA, and UK. The company continues to expand its global footprint across OECD countries, through acquisitions and development of renewable energy projects.

For more information, please visit www.sonnedix.com

