Minimax's PVProtect system, which is recognized by German insurers, detects solar panel fires and fights them in their early stages.From pv magazine Germany Minimax GmbH, a German fire protection specialist, has developed a new water extinguishing system for flat rooftops with PV systems. The PVProtect solution can be used on rooftops with inclinations of up to 10 degrees. It consists of a network of heat differential detectors and extinguishing nozzles distributed around the solar modules, which can quickly fight small fires. When an unusual temperature increase is detected by a sensor, it triggers ...

