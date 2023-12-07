Secureworks, Inc.: Secureworks Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced financial results for its third quarter, which ended on November 3, 2023.

Key Highlights

Secureworks Taegis annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew to $279 million, an increase of 25% on a year-over-year basis.

Taegis third quarter revenue grew 41% year-over-year to $67.3 million .

Taegis GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin continued to expand in the third quarter, reaching 70.4% and 72.7%, respectively.

"Our Taegis business is consistently delivering market-leading growth and Q3 was no exception. We expanded the breadth and depth of our Partner ecosystem, and recognition within the analyst community for our leadership in the XDR market accelerated. As we continue to enrich our partner experience and launch new product capabilities, we strengthen our ability to scale with partners, expand their addressable market and most importantly deliver superior customer outcomes," said Wendy Thomas, CEO, Secureworks. "These elements lay the foundation for long-term Taegis growth."

"We've made significant progress on our path to profitability, increasing our confidence in achieving breakeven adjusted EBITDA milestone in fourth quarter this year," said Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer, Secureworks. "The Taegis gross margin expansion we delivered this quarter demonstrates the scalability of our platform and longstanding use of AI in driving operational efficiencies."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the third quarter was $89.4 million, compared to $110.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting the strategic wind-down of our Other MSS business.

Taegis revenue for the third quarter was $67.3 million, compared to $47.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP gross profit was $54.7 million, compared with $65.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $59.2 million, compared with $70.2 million during the same period last year.

GAAP gross profit specific to Taegis was $47.4 million, compared with $31.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP Taegis gross profit was $48.9 million, compared with $32.4 million during the same period last year.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter was 61.3%, compared with 58.9% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.3%, compared with 63.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP gross margin specific to Taegis was 70.4% for the quarter, compared with 65.4% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP Taegis gross margin was 72.7%, compared with 67.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss was $14.4 million for the third quarter, or $0.17 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $28.1 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $13.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $1.2 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company ended the third quarter with $58.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Business and Operational Highlights

Published 2023 State of the Threat Report and completed the Secureworks 8th annual Global Threat Intelligence Summit, with keynote by Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Introduced new features in the Taegis platform to broaden our market reach, including enhanced cloud security, custom configurations and advanced tools for threat hunting.

Recognition and awards received during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 include: Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe, Q4 2023 #1 Marketshare in IDC Marketshare: Worldwide Cloud-Native XDR 2022 Share Snapshot, published September 2023 Leader in Innovation in Frost & Sullivan XDR Radar report, Open XDR category published August 2023 XDR Platform of the Year in Cybersecurity Breakthrough



Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue of $86 million to $88 million .

GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.18 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 to $0.05 .

Secureworks is providing the following updated guidance for full fiscal year 2024. The Company expects:

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Taegis ARR $280M or Greater Other MSS ARR $15M or Less Total revenue $363M to $365M Taegis revenue $264M to $266M GAAP net loss ($91M) to ($93M)

($1.06) to ($1.08) per share Non-GAAP net loss ($28M) to ($30M)

($0.33) to ($0.35) per share Adjusted EBITDA ($31M) to ($33M) Cash from operations ($70M) to ($80M)





Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2024 results and financial guidance on December 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company's website at https://investors.secureworks.com . The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location.

Operating Metrics

The Company defines annual recurring revenue (ARR) as the value of its subscription contracts as of a particular date. Because the Company uses recurring revenue as a leading indicator of future annual revenue, it includes operational backlog. Operational backlog is defined as the recurring revenue associated with pending contracts, which are contracts that have been sold but for which the service period has not yet commenced.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue, non-GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP subscription gross profit, non-GAAP professional services gross profit non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross margin, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross margin and non-GAAP professional services gross margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical and forward-looking GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this press release with respect to the Company's expectations regarding revenue, GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and Taegis ARR, other MSS ARR, total revenue, Taegis revenue, GAAP net loss, GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP), adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, and cash from operations for full year fiscal 2024, all of which reflect the Company's current analysis of existing trends and information. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the Company's ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the Company's ability to navigate economic conditions, geopolitical uncertainty and financial market volatility; the Company's reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategic plan to realign and optimize its investments with its priorities; intense competition in the Company's markets; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase its annual contract values; the Company's reliance on customers in the financial services industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company's ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; terms of the Company's service level agreements with customers that require credits for service failures or inadequacies; the Company's recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its Taegis SaaS applications and managed security services contracts; the Company's long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks associated with expansion of the Company's international sales and operations; the risks associated with proposed or currently enacted tax statutes, including Internal Revenue Code Section 174; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates or inflation; the effect of new governmental export or import controls on the Company's business or any international sanctions compliance program applicable to the Company; the Company's ability to expand its key distribution relationships; the Company's technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the Company's solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber-attacks or other data security incidents; the ability of the Company's solutions to interoperate with its customers' IT infrastructure; the Company's ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on the Company's business; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; risks associated with the Company's acquisition of other businesses; the effect of natural disasters, public health issues, geopolitical conflict and other catastrophic events on the Company's ability to serve its customers, including the Ukrainian/Russian conflict; the Company's reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by the Company; the Company's use of open source technology; risks related to the Company's relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc., which include, but are not limited to, the effects of a potential deconsolidation of the Company as a part of the Dell Technologies Inc. consolidated tax group; and risks related to the volatility of the price of the Company's Class A common stock.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K or in the Company's first quarter fiscal 2024 Form 10-Q filing, as well as in the Company's other SEC filings.

Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether resulting from circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of over 4,000 organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3,

2023

October 28,

2022

November 3,

2023

October 28,

2022 Net revenue:













Subscription $ 75,212

$ 87,191

$ 229,296

$ 271,926 Professional services 14,152

23,751

47,429

76,213 Total net revenue 89,364

110,942

276,725

348,139 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 25,986

32,136

87,089

99,022 Professional services 8,629

13,444

30,369

45,572 Total cost of revenue 34,615

45,580

117,458

144,594 Gross profit 54,749

65,362

159,267

203,545 Operating expenses:













Research and development 26,358

35,263

85,766

102,232 Sales and marketing 27,079

41,380

92,842

121,565 General and administrative 20,565

24,725

63,194

74,359 Reorganization and other related charges -

-

14,232

- Total operating expenses 74,002

101,368

256,034

298,156 Operating loss (19,253)

(36,006)

(96,767)

(94,611) Interest and other, net 684

(661)

(1,698)

(1,227) Loss before income taxes (18,569)

(36,667)

(98,465)

(95,838) Income tax benefit (4,148)

(8,521)

(20,715)

(21,375) Net loss $ (14,421)

$ (28,146)

$ (77,750)

$ (74,463)















Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.17)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.90)

$ (0.88) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 86,278

84,584

85,943

84,277















Percentage of Total Net Revenue (1)













Subscription gross margin 65.4 %

63.1 %

62.0 %

63.6 % Professional services gross margin 39.0 %

43.4 %

36.0 %

40.2 % Total gross margin 61.3 %

58.9 %

57.6 %

58.5 % Research and development expenses 29.5 %

31.8 %

31.0 %

29.4 % Sales and marketing expenses 30.3 %

37.3 %

33.6 %

34.9 % General and administrative expenses 23.0 %

22.3 %

22.8 %

21.4 % Reorganization and other related charges - %

- %

5.1 %

- % Operating expenses 82.8 %

91.4 %

92.5 %

85.6 % Operating loss (21.5) %

(32.5) %

(35.0) %

(27.2) % Loss before income taxes (20.8) %

(33.1) %

(35.6) %

(27.5) % Net loss (16.1) %

(25.4) %

(28.1) %

(21.4) % Effective tax rate 22.3 %

23.2 %

21.0 %

22.3 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands



(1) Financial measures as a percentage of revenue are calculated based on total GAAP net revenue, except for GAAP subscription gross margin and GAAP professional services gross margin measures, which are calculated based on each of their respective GAAP net revenue measures.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited)

























November 3,

2023

February 3,

2023 Assets:









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 58,105

$ 143,517

Accounts receivable, net



55,914

72,627

Inventories, net



759

620

Other current assets



12,865

17,526



Total current assets



127,643

234,290 Property and equipment, net



2,626

4,632 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



5,262

9,256 Goodwill



425,241

425,519 Intangible assets, net



86,942

106,208 Other non-current assets



72,236

60,965



Total assets



$ 719,950

$ 840,870 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable



$ 11,675

$ 18,847

Accrued and other current liabilities



60,890

81,566

Short-term deferred revenue



126,198

145,170



Total current liabilities



198,763

245,583 Long-term deferred revenue



6,988

11,162 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



8,800

12,141 Other non-current liabilities



7,662

14,023



Total liabilities



222,213

282,909 Total stockholders' equity



497,737

557,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 719,950

$ 840,870

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)













Nine Months Ended



November 3,

2023

October 28,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (77,750)

$ (74,463) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

26,028

27,728 Amortization of right of use asset

1,686

2,853 Reorganization and other related charges

3,272

- Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts

12,964

13,319 Amortization of costs capitalized to fulfill revenue contracts

2,562

3,635 Stock-based compensation expense

24,852

27,504 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

1,575

1,386 Income tax benefit

(20,715)

(21,375) Provision for credit losses

232

(552) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

15,951

21,584 Net transactions with Dell

2,028

(3,741) Inventories

(139)

(178) Other assets

(1,237)

(9,709) Accounts payable

(7,462)

4,550 Deferred revenue

(24,011)

(33,171) Operating leases, net

(4,031)

(4,086) Accrued and other liabilities

(30,299)

(23,462) Net cash used in operating activities

(74,494)

(68,178) Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(865)

(1,609) Software development costs

(4,106)

(3,352) Net cash used in investing activities

(4,971)

(4,961) Cash flows from financing activities:







Taxes paid on vested restricted shares

(5,947)

(8,484) Net cash used in financing activities

(5,947)

(8,484) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(85,412)

(81,623) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

143,517

220,655 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 58,105

$ 139,032



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue, non-GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP subscription gross profit, non-GAAP professional services gross profit, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross margin, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross margin and non-GAAP professional services gross margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of our reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3,

2023

October 28,

2022

November 3,

2023

October 28,

2022 GAAP net revenue:













Taegis Subscription Solutions $ 67,346

$ 47,888

$ 196,368

$ 127,913 Managed Security Services 7,866

39,303

32,928

144,013 Total Subscription revenue 75,212

87,191

229,296

271,926 Professional services 14,152

23,751

47,429

76,213 GAAP net revenue(1) $ 89,364

$ 110,942

$ 276,725

$ 348,139















GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue $ 19,927

$ 16,558

$ 60,575

$ 44,550 Amortization of intangibles (1,208)

(960)

(3,404)

(2,519) Stock-based compensation expense (313)

(80)

(561)

(188) Non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue $ 18,406

$ 15,518

$ 56,610

$ 41,843















GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue $ 6,059

$ 15,578

$ 26,514

$ 54,472 Amortization of intangibles (2,576)

(3,411)

(9,397)

(10,232) Stock-based compensation expense (53)

(87)

(160)

(269) Non-GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue $ 3,430

$ 12,080

$ 16,957

$ 43,971















GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 25,986

$ 32,136

$ 87,089

$ 99,022 Amortization of intangibles (3,784)

(4,371)

(12,801)

(12,751) Stock-based compensation expense (366)

(167)

(721)

(457) Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 21,836

$ 27,598

$ 73,567

$ 85,814















GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 8,629

$ 13,444

$ 30,369

$ 45,572 Stock-based compensation expense (344)

(323)

(991)

(1,055) Non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 8,285

$ 13,121

$ 29,378

$ 44,517















GAAP gross profit $ 54,749

$ 65,362

$ 159,267

$ 203,545 Amortization of intangibles 3,784

4,371

12,801

12,751 Stock-based compensation expense 711

491

1,713

1,512 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 59,244

$ 70,224

$ 173,781

$ 217,808















GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit $ 47,419

$ 31,330

$ 135,793

$ 83,363 Amortization of intangibles 1,208

960

3,404

2,519 Stock-based compensation expense 313

80

561

188 Non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit $ 48,940

$ 32,370

$ 139,758

$ 86,070















GAAP research and development expenses $ 26,358

$ 35,263

$ 85,766

$ 102,232 Stock-based compensation expense (3,794)

(3,077)

(9,077)

(8,460) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 22,564

$ 32,186

$ 76,689

$ 93,772















GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 27,079

$ 41,380

$ 92,842

$ 121,565 Stock-based compensation expense (836)

(1,631)

(2,774)

(4,896) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 26,243

$ 39,749

$ 90,068

$ 116,669















GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 20,565

$ 24,725

$ 63,194

$ 74,359 Amortization of intangibles (3,524)

(3,524)

(10,571)

(10,571) Stock-based compensation expense (4,621)

(4,367)

(11,288)

(12,636) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 12,420

$ 16,834

$ 41,335

$ 51,152















GAAP operating loss $ (19,253)

$ (36,006)

$ (96,767)

$ (94,611) Amortization of intangibles 7,308

7,895

23,372

23,322 Stock-based compensation expense 9,962

9,566

24,852

27,504 Reorganization and other related charges -

-

14,232

- Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (1,983)

$ (18,545)

$ (34,311)

$ (43,785)















GAAP net loss $ (14,421)

$ (28,146)

$ (77,750)

$ (74,463) Amortization of intangibles 7,308

7,895

23,372

23,322 Stock-based compensation expense 9,962

9,566

24,852

27,504 Reorganization and other related charges -

-

14,232

- Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (2,856)

(3,030)

(10,469)

(8,974) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (7)

$ (13,715)

$ (25,763)

$ (32,611)















GAAP loss per share $ (0.17)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.90)

$ (0.88) Amortization of intangibles 0.08

0.10

0.27

0.28 Stock-based compensation expense 0.12

0.12

0.29

0.33 Reorganization and other related charges -

-

0.17

- Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.03)

(0.04)

(0.12)

(0.11) Non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share * $ -

$ (0.16)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.39) * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components















GAAP net loss $ (14,421)

$ (28,146)

$ (77,750)

$ (74,463) Interest and other, net (684)

661

1,698

1,227 Income tax benefit (4,148)

(8,521)

(20,715)

(21,375) Depreciation and amortization 8,067

9,213

26,028

27,728 Stock-based compensation expense 9,962

9,566

24,852

27,504 Reorganization and other related charges -

-

14,232

- Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,224)

$ (17,227)

$ (31,655)

$ (39,379)



(1) Historically the Company has presented non-GAAP net revenue as a financial measure. There are no such adjustments that give rise to non-GAAP net revenue for any of the periods presented.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Percentage of Total Net Revenue

November 3,

2023

October 28,

2022

November 3,

2023

October 28,

2022

















GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross margin

70.4 %

65.4 %

69.2 %

65.2 % Non-GAAP adjustment

2.3 %

2.2 %

2.0 %

2.1 % Non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross margin

72.7 %

67.6 %

71.2 %

67.3 %

















GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin

23.0 %

60.4 %

19.5 %

62.2 % Non-GAAP adjustment

33.4 %

8.9 %

29.0 %

7.3 % Non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin

56.4 %

69.3 %

48.5 %

69.5 %

















GAAP subscription gross margin

65.4 %

63.1 %

62.0 %

63.6 % Non-GAAP adjustment

5.6 %

5.2 %

5.9 %

4.8 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

71.0 %

68.3 %

67.9 %

68.4 %

















GAAP professional services gross margin

39.0 %

43.4 %

36.0 %

40.2 % Non-GAAP adjustment

2.5 %

1.4 %

2.1 %

1.4 % Non-GAAP professional services gross margin

41.5 %

44.8 %

38.1 %

41.6 %

















GAAP gross margin

61.3 %

58.9 %

57.6 %

58.5 % Non-GAAP adjustment

5.0 %

4.4 %

5.2 %

4.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin

66.3 %

63.3 %

62.8 %

62.6 %

















GAAP research and development expenses

29.5 %

31.8 %

31.0 %

29.4 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(4.3) %

(2.8) %

(3.3) %

(2.5) % Non-GAAP research and development expenses

25.2 %

29.0 %

27.7 %

26.9 %

















GAAP sales and marketing expenses

30.3 %

37.3 %

33.6 %

34.9 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(0.9) %

(1.5) %

(1.1) %

(1.4) % Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

29.4 %

35.8 %

32.5 %

33.5 %

















GAAP general and administrative expenses

23.0 %

22.3 %

22.8 %

21.4 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(9.1) %

(7.1) %

(7.9) %

(6.7) % Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

13.9 %

15.2 %

14.9 %

14.7 %

















GAAP operating loss

(21.5) %

(32.5) %

(35.0) %

(27.2) % Non-GAAP adjustment

19.3 %

15.8 %

22.6 %

14.6 % Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

(2.2) %

(16.7) %

(12.4) %

(12.6) %

















GAAP net loss

(16.1) %

(25.4) %

(28.1) %

(21.4) % Non-GAAP adjustment

16.1 %

13.0 %

18.8 %

12.0 % Non-GAAP net (loss) income

- %

(12.4) %

(9.3) %

(9.4) %

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ending

Fiscal Year Ending



February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024



Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance

Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance GAAP net revenue

$ 86

$ 88

$ 363

$ 365

















GAAP net loss

$ (16)

$ (14)

$ (93)

$ (91) Amortization of intangibles

5

5

28

28 Stock-based compensation expense

10

10

35

35 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(4)

(4)

(14)

(14) Reorganization and other related charges

-

-

14

14 Non-GAAP net loss*

$ (4)

$ (2)

$ (30)

$ (28)

















GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.18)

$ (0.16)

$ (1.08)

$ (1.06) Amortization of intangibles

0.05

0.05

0.33

0.33 Stock-based compensation expense

0.12

0.12

0.41

0.41 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.16)

(0.16) Reorganization and other related charges

-

-

0.17

0.17 Non-GAAP net loss per share*

$ (0.05)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.33)

















GAAP net loss









$ (93)

$ (91) Interest and other, net









4

4 Income tax benefit









(25)

(25) Depreciation and amortization









31

31 Reorganization and other related charges









14

14 Stock-based compensation expense









35

35 Adjusted EBITDA*









$ (33)

$ (31)

















Other Items















Effective tax rate













21 % Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) -

diluted (non-GAAP)













86.2 Cash flow from operations









$(80) to $(70) Capital expenditures













$6 to $8





* Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Sum of quarterly guidance may differ from full year guidance due to rounding

