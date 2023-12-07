Nextech3D.ai Launches AI AD Network for Its Event Tech Platform Map D

CEO to Demo Ad Network in Livestream TODAY at 2pm ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the launch of its "Boost Program" or AI digital ads, in its mobile app for trade show and event organizers. The Map D platform already supports approximately 500+ events annually, with over 50,000 exhibitors and over 1 million+ attendees. With the new in-app AI ad network being marketed to existing customers, the Company now has the potential to generate $10-$20mill in additional annual revenue with 80% margins up from the $1mill the platform currently generates. The Company is already in the market and having early success, with multiple shows already signed up for the AI ad network. The Company expects to see substantial growth and additional revenue starting in Q1, 2024.

Evan Gappelberg, Nextech3D.ai CEO commented, "This AI ad network has the potential to disrupt the $50billion events industry by offering a first of its kind marketing platform built for exhibitors, driving more booth traffic and sales at the actual event itself." He continued, "We have been seeing great enthusiasm and early success, and we are building this with a Facebook (Meta), LinkedIn ad network business model which has tremendous upside potential, especially when you offer within the same app our augmented reality wayfinding from our partnership with ARway".

Major Benefits

Increased Traffic: Drive more visitors to booths

+45% increase booth traffic from attendees using the Map D app

3x more inquiries and demo requests from in-app engagement

Enhanced Visibility: Making Brands Unmissable

70% of Map D app users recall featured exhibitor brands

2.5x higher brand recognition compared to non-featured exhibitors

Targeted Exposure: Reaching Ideal Customers Seamlessly

80% match rate between in-app users' interests and targeted exhibitor promotions

+55% increase on engagement rate on tailored in-app placements and notifications

Key Features of the Map D Boost Program:

Self-Serve Portal (Coming Soon): A user-friendly portal is in development, empowering exhibitors to purchase Boost banners independently. Expected completion by mid-January.

Cost-Effective: Starting at $250 per banner/day at a show, participants gain entry to the program, securing a Boost banner within the mobile app to boost visibility and increase booth traffic.

Future Developments: Ongoing efforts are dedicated to introducing additional features that will allow exhibitors to further invest in higher-tier ads from $250-$2500.

Nextech3D.ai envisions the Map D Boost Program as a game-changer, fostering a dynamic environment where exhibitors can maximize their presence and show managers can effortlessly enhance the overall event experience. With an eye on the future, Nextech3D.ai is committed to evolving the program continuously, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness in the ever-changing landscape of event technology.

Livestream Details

Join CEO Evan Gappelberg today on Proactive Investors for a special livestream event. He will discuss the Map D Platform and the launch of the new Boost Program.

Date: Today, Thursday December 7

Time: 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezTp1haLGDU

About Map D

Map D is an Event Solutions Platform and one of 4 key business units under the Nextech3D.ai umbrella. Map D includes the following components:

Interactive Floor Plan: The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace

Booth Sales: Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.

Mobile App: The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF) | (CSE:ARWY) | (FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF) | (CSE:TGGL) | (FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

