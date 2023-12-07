EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Multitude Group financial calendar for 2024 Helsinki, 7 December 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2024, as well as the Annual General Meeting: Date Publication 14.03.2024 Multitude SE: 2023 preliminary results 28.03.2024 Multitude SE: full year 2023 results 28.03.2024 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2023 results 25.04.2024 Multitude SE: Annual General Meeting 16.05.2024 Multitude SE: Q1 2024 results 22.08.2024 Multitude SE: H1 2024 results 22.08.2024 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: H1 2024 results 14.11.2024 Multitude SE: 9M 2024 results

Contacts: Lasse Mäkelä Chief Strategy and IR Officer lasse.makela@multitude.com About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com



