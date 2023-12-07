Beta Bionics Announces the Nationwide Launch of the iLet Bionic Pancreas With Dexcom G7 CGM System

Beginning Dec. 18, iLet users will have the option of using a Dexcom G7 CGM System.

CONCORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Beta Bionics, Inc., a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, announced today the nationwide launch of the iLet Bionic Pancreas automated insulin delivery system with the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System planned for December 18, 2023. With a firmware update, users will be able to update their iLet to integrate with Dexcom G7 without any additional cost for new hardware.

Beta Bionics' flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, is an autonomous insulin delivery system that streamlines diabetes management and reduces the burden on patients and physicians. The only input required to get started is the user's weight - the iLet does the rest. Healthcare providers no longer need to determine complex settings including correction factors, insulin-to-carb ratios or pre-set basal rates. When iLet users "GO BIONIC" with their diabetes management, there's no carb counting* or calculating insulin corrections throughout the day - the iLet determines 100% of the insulin doses.

With the Dexcom G7 integration, users can experience the freedom and benefits of the iLet Bionic Pancreas with the fastest‡ and most accurate CGM1,2 available. Dexcom G7 features an all-in-one sensor and transmitter, no fingersticks from day 1† and only a 30-minute warmup‡ time when starting a new sensor. Dexcom CGM also enables you to share your numbers with up to 10 people§with the Dexcom Follow app, allowing users to stay connected with their loved ones and care teams. This iLet Bionic Pancreas firmware update will allow users to select Dexcom G7 or Dexcom G6 CGMs, or switch back and forth, depending on their supplies.

"Our goal is to give our patients choice with their CGM technology and to be able to update quickly and easily without new hardware or additional costs," explained Sean Saint, CEO at Beta Bionics. "We truly appreciate our partnership with Dexcom and their speed and adaptability. Once we established our timeline, we were able to rapidly integrate, test and launch with Dexcom G7 in only four months. It's a clear testament to our teams working in unison with a common goal of providing the latest technology to help users manage their diabetes with less work and less burden."

"Dexcom G7 was designed with connectivity in mind and this latest integration with Beta Bionics is a testament to that," said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. "We look forward to offering iLet Bionic Pancreas users even more choice in their diabetes management and the opportunity to experience the industry-leading accuracy and simplicity of Dexcom G7."

To upgrade, existing iLet Bionic Pancreas users can download or update the iLet app from the Apple App store or Google Play store (available on December 18, 2023). Once they have updated their iLet app, they can easily update the firmware on their iLet Bionic Pancreas. During setup, users will be able to select whether they wear a Dexcom G6 or Dexcom G7 CGM when connecting a sensor and will also experience other features to help streamline the setup process.

*User must be carb aware

‡Dexcom G7 can complete warmup within 30 minutes, whereas other CGM brands require up to an hour or longer.

1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 510(k) Substantial Equivalence Determination Decision Summary, K213919. Published December 7, 2022. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/reviews/K213919.pdf.

2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 510(k) Substantial Equivalence Determination Decision Summary, K222447. Published March 3, 2023. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/reviews/K222447.pdf.

†Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

§Separate Follow app and internet connection required.

