TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Launches Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase and cancel up to 9,668,743 common shares of the Company ("Shares'), representing up to 10% of the Company's outstanding Public Float (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) as at the date hereof.

The NCIB is scheduled to commence on December 11, 2023 and is set to conclude one year later on December 10, 2024, or earlier if the maximum number of Shares sought in the NCIB has been repurchased, or if the Company deems it appropriate to conclude the NCIB before the specified end date.

Purchases will be by way of open market purchases through the facilities of the TSXV and other exchanges, and the Company will pay the market price of the Shares at the time of acquisition. The Company will conduct the NCIB through Hampton Securities Limited. All Shares purchased by the Company will be subsequently cancelled. The Company has not previously purchased any of its issued and outstanding Shares. The NCIB is subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price of any Shares repurchased under the NCIB of $150,000 plus brokerage commissions, as well as the maximum price per Share repurchased under the NCIB of $0.04.

Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU, commented,"We are pleased to launch the NCIB. We believe TRU Shares are extremely undervalued, as evidenced by TRU's September $3,000,000 strategic financing from Ormonde Mining plc, as well as the expanding pipeline of gold and copper discoveries and targets at our flagship Golden Rose Project.

Our Shares are valuable transaction currency, and their market price ultimately influences the valuation of our Company. By taking the disinflationary step of removing a potentially large number of Shares from circulation, we hope to enhance the value of the remaining currency and our Company. The NCIB will simultaneously consolidate equity ownership of TRU amongst the growing core shareholder base that supports our vision and roadmap to value-creation.

We remain in a market environment where 'cash is king', and accordingly, have imposed strict limits on the maximum expenditures to be incurred for the NCIB. This measured approach will ensure that TRU has enough funds remaining in treasury post-NCIB to fund ongoing operations until 2026, including a contemplated drill program at the Golden Rose Project in summer 2024."

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company making repurchases of its Shares under the NCIB over the next 12-month period and that TRU will continue to expand the gold and copper discoveries and targets on the Golden Rose Project and fund ongoing operations until 2026, including a drill program. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the expected impacts about the NCIB that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including volatility in Share price, the ability to repurchase Shares under the NCIB at the times desired, changes in the Company's exploration plans and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

