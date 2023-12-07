Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT50) ("GBLC" or "Graph Blockchain" or the "Company") is excited to announce the successful acquisition of DataMetrex Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc. ("DMEVS") from Datametrex AI Limited ("Datametrex") (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF). This acquisition (see press release November 14, 2023) marks a significant expansion of Graph Blockchain's portfolio by entering into the electric vehicle (EV) technology business.

In this strategic move, Graph Blockchain issued 15,000,000 common shares to Datametrex at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. Additionally, Datametrex stands to receive up to $3,000,000 in cash Earn-Out Payments, subject to DMEVS meeting specific performance metrics over the next three years with a total consideration of up to $3,750,000.

As a result of this transaction, Datametrex now holds approximately 19.66% of Graph Blockchain's issued and outstanding shares, signifying a strong ongoing partnership between the two companies. This acquisition was overseen and approved by independent directors from both Datametrex and Graph Blockchain.

Paul Haber, Chairman and CEO of Graph Blockchain commented on the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome DMEVS into the Graph Blockchain family. This strategic acquisition is more than a business transaction; it's a step towards the future of EV technology. By integrating DMEVS's innovative solutions and the existing infrastructure into our portfolio, we are poised to make significant strides in the EV sector. We are confident that this synergy will not only enhance our product offerings but also drive substantial growth and value for our shareholders."

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain Inc. is at the forefront of electric vehicle (EV) and blockchain technology The company's portfolio includes Babbage Mining Corp., specializing in Proof of Stake mining, enhancing its role in the expanding EV market. Additionally, Graph Blockchain has interests in the cryptocurrency space through Beyond the Moon Inc., aiming to deliver a broad spectrum of investment opportunities to shareholders by capitalizing on the transformative power of EVs and blockchain.

For additional information on Graph Blockchain and other corporate information, please visit the Company website at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Graph Blockchain Inc.

Phone: (416) 318-6501

Email: phaber@graphblockchain.com

