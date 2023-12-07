EKI Energy Services says it will oversee the production, marketing, installation, and after-sales services of "Surya Nutan," an indoor solar cooking system designed and patented by IndianOil. The initiative will be supported by carbon finance.From pv magazine India EKI Energy Services, a carbon credits developer and supplier, and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IndianOil), a state-owned oil and gas producer in India, have agreed to jointly promote Surya Nutan, IndianOil's innovative indoor solar cooking system. IndianOil has a prominent presence across the entire hydrocarbon value chain in India. The Fortune ...

