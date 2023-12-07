Doubling Down on Green Molecules Pays Off with Double Win for Envision at COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology, won two awards at the COP28 Energy Transition Changemakers Award Ceremony held on 5 December 2023, for its outstanding contribution to decarbonization through its world's largest commercial green hydrogen project and the first-of-its-kind Ordos-Envision Net Zero Industrial Park.

Held in conjunction with the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the COP28 Energy Transition Changemaker Award is a COP28 UAE Presidency initiative that commends innovative and scalable solutions that are contributing to decarbonization and emissions abatement efforts worldwide. A total of 39 awardees from all over the world were selected by an esteemed judging panel - with Envision being the only company receiving two awards in the Renewables, Renewables Integration, and Clean Power category and the Low-Carbon Hydrogen category.

Saif Al-Qudah, COP28 Energy Transition Changemakers Initiative Lead, said: "Envision's green hydrogen project and the net-zero industrial park stood out for its leading technology, bold innovation, and vast potential to change the energy landscape. Congratulations Envision."

Envision's green hydrogen project seeks to revolutionize the green molecule value chain by addressing the challenges of high production costs, low efficiency, energy intermittency and limited infrastructure through innovative technologies, including its own electrolyzer and ammonia synthesis methods, along with an advanced wind power control program.

The Ordos-Envision Net Zero Industrial Park stands as the world's first zero-carbon industrial cluster, emphasizing carbon neutrality across all energy and output products. Integrating various industries like battery manufacturing, energy storage, electric vehicles, and hydrogen equipment, the park is powered by a comprehensive clean energy solution utilizing wind, solar, and hydrogen power technologies. Operational since April 2022, the park has achieved a significant reduction of 3 million tons of carbon emissions annually. By 2025, the park is expected to further reduce 100 million tons of carbon emissions, generate over 100,000 green high-tech jobs, and establish a $45 billion green industry, and will scale to parts of Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision said: "We are pleased to be recognized at the COP28 Energy Transition Changemakers Award. Envision will continue to make bold moves in pioneering green molecule and clean energy innovations that catalyze the world's move to a net zero future."

