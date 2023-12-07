First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading of new shares will take effect as per 11 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061549052 -------------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople -------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 78,349,054 stk. -------------------------------------------- Change: 707,600 stk. -------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 79,056,654 stk. -------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 -------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton