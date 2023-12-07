Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) is inviting applications for engineering, procurement and construction services of a 115 MW utility-scale solar plant, 171.5 MWh battery energy storage system and 12 MW wind plant at unspecified locations at unspecified locations in the Caribbean country.Last week the country's state-owned utility company JPS announced it is looking for applications for a range of auctioned solar, battery and wind projects. Projects consist of a 115 MW utility-scale solar plant expected to produce 237.5 GWh per annum, more than three battery energy storage systems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...