Salus Optima, a leading provider in AI-enabled digital health and wellness solutions, and the Consumer Health division of Bayer have launched a strategic partnership to empower people on their healthy aging journey. The partnership elevates the shared aspiration of both companies to transform self-care by offering precision health solutions to enable consumers to better understand and make informed decisions about their own personal health and lifestyle choices.

With personalized, data-driven recommendations delivered through mobile applications, the partners provide consumers with tips, recommendations, and motivation to help achieve their individual lifestyle goals and empower them on their aging journey.

This collaboration will combine Salus Optima's consumer application that provides an AI-enabled 360-degree view of the impact of lifestyle choices and related challenges that consumers face in addressing their health and wellness targets whilst leveraging Bayer's global footprint and its broad consumer health expertise and portfolio.

Patricia Corsi, Chief Marketing Information Officer of the Consumer Health division of Bayer, commented, "There has never been a better time for our business to support consumer self-care. As the global population ages and we enter an era where many born today will live past 100 years old, understanding and taking action on aging, supported by data and science, is an exciting investment from us to our consumers. With the integration of products, platforms, and devices powered by AI, we put self-care front and center for the people we serve with our business."

Rodrigo Jesus, CEO of Salus Optima, added, "We are thrilled to be working with an iconic consumer health brand such as Bayer. This allows us to accelerate time to market, expand our reach and help those that will truly benefit from precision health technologies. Our partnership will address two major global trends in consumer health: personalization and selfcare.''

As part of Bayer's commitment to advance precision health and drive innovation in healthy aging, the partnership with Salus Optima follows the recent announcement of the company's alliance with Hurdle, a pioneer in diagnostic testing. Hurdle's saliva-based biological age test will provide insights that will encourage consumers to utilize Salus Optima's digital application to define individual lifestyle goals as part of their healthy aging journey. With the launch of its precision health business unit earlier this year and these two partnerships, Bayer is building a holistic ecosystem to help address consumer needs on their healthy aging journey.

About Salus Optima

Salus Optima is a B2B, AI-enabled personalised health and wellness company affiliated with McLaren F1. It is a global leader in developing digital engagement products that provide holistic nutrition and lifestyle recommendations for healthier life, work and play. Their core technology is built on years of R&D, tackling the real problems people face in their everyday lives. Leveraging their proprietary software capability, blended with best-in-class science and data, they empower, educate and motivate people to take control over their own health and wellbeing.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com and follow us on twitter.com/bayer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

