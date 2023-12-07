Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. John Wenger, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Wenger is currently also Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and Chief Financial Officer of TSXV-listed Contact Gold Corp. and previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Pilot Gold and Chief Financial Officer of CSE-listed Inflection Resources Ltd. Mr. Wenger has been a Chartered Professional Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia since 2006.

Miata accepted the resignation of Mr. Mathew Lee for his services as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary to November 21, 2023. Miata extends the very best wishes in all future endeavors to Mr. Lee, and thanks him for his service to the Company.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MMET). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Currently, the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P. Geo

CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

