Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dallas Pretty, CPA, CA, as Chief financial Officer replacing Rose Zanic. The Company and its board would like to thank Ms. Zanic for her service over the past two years, her attention to detail and experience in the public markets has been a valued asset for our finance dept. All of us at Marble wish Ms. Zanic all the best in her future endeavors.

Mr. Pretty holds a CPA, CA, designation and received his BBA degree from Simon Fraser University and is a finance and management professional with over 20 years of experience in both public and private companies. Mr. Pretty and his firm, Black Tusk Advisory Services possess extensive experience in Operations, Strategic Business Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Public and Private Financing, Internal and External Financial Reporting, Human Resources, and Facilities Management.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Out of the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB Capital") to perform marketing and market awareness services for an initial term of three months. The nature of the services to be provided by OTB Capital include, but are not limited to, marketing services to communicate to the financial community information about the Company. OTB is a marketing services firm based in Canada. In addition to a fee of $30,000 plus applicable taxes, the Company has granted OTB Capital 600,000 options, fully vested upon grant and exercisable at $0.05 per share until the earlier of one year and 30 days following the termination of the agreement with OTB Capital.

The Company has also granted an additional 1,850,000 options exercisable at $0.05 per share to senior officers and a consultant. Of these options granted, one million have a five-year term and vest fully upon grant; 600,000 have a five year terms and vest as to 25% upon grant and 25% every three-months thereafter, and 250,000 have a two year term and fully vest upon grant.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0): Marble is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and risk-model-as-a-service (RMaaS) solutions that empower businesses to acquire and use real -time financial data to better transact with consumers. Utilizing Marble's proprietary and proven artificial intelligence data-driven technology platforms, Inverite, and MyMarble, businesses and consumers are empowered in real-time, access to a 360 financial profile that includes credit and banking data. Marble leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive financial recommendations, risk scores and open-banking strategies to put the power of financial data into the hands of businesses and consumers, promoting more robust relationships and higher intent toward future engagements.

