European AI Start-Up Humans.ai Showcased Latest AI Innovations for Climate Action at COP28 in Dubai, in Partnership with The Commonwealth, NVIDIA and UC Berkeley

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans.ai , in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat , NVIDIA , and UC Berkeley , presented cutting-edge AI innovations aimed at climate action and youth empowerment during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP28 .

The high-level panel convened by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, witnessed participation from Commonwealth member countries, international organizations, women and youth groups, tech giants, startups, and NGOs.

This partnership, a vital collaboration between the Commonwealth Secretariat, NVIDIA, UC Berkeley, and Humans.ai, is part of the ongoing implementation efforts of the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC), initiated in April 2023. The CAIC strives to bolster the AI capabilities of small states, enabling them to harness global innovations, bolster local resilience, mitigate climate change impacts, and drive economic growth.

Rt Hon Patricia Scotland highlighted AI's transformative potential, emphasizing the necessity for responsible and ethical utilization, addressing global challenges, especially climate change.

"We all hear about several exciting initiatives which showcase the potential of AI in addressing climate change. This includes concepts such as "Smart Villages", the work Humans.ai is doing on evolutionary AI, AI driven assessment of sea level rise on NVIDIA's Omniverse Platform and so much more. It's so good to see NVIDIA right next to her brother in terms of evolutionary AI, because they are a dynamic, dangerous partnership.", said the Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland.

Humans.ai, in collaboration with UC Berkeley, presented the Smart Village Toolkit, demonstrating AI's role in enhancing rural livelihoods, benefitting billions globally.

Sabin Dima, CEO and Founder of Humans.ai, emphasized empowering vulnerable groups through innovative tools providing real-time solutions. "Democratization of AI technology to empower the 3.8 billion people in rural parts of the world is essential for the sustainability of our planet. Humans.ai is partnering with UC Berkeley and the Commonwealth Nations in developing a powerful altruistic tool to give voice to the unheard. The tool becomes smarter as it engages in a two-way conversation with people providing updated information and solutions in real time.", explained Sabin Dima.

The event showcased AI's pivotal role in achieving a sustainable and climate-resilient future, emphasizing continued collaboration with young minds for transformative change.

