LendKey and Cornerstone Resources Join Forces to Elevate Credit Union Services

LendKey partners with Cornerstone Resources to further commitment to empowering credit unions with innovative services to help grow and strengthen their member base.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / LendKey, the pioneer of digital network lending, is proud to announce its partnership with Cornerstone Resources, a subsidiary of Cornerstone League, one of the largest and most influential trade associations in the country, steadfastly committed to advancing the growth, strength, and unity of credit unions in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.





LendKey and Cornerstone logos





The strategic collaboration represents a powerful alliance empowering credit unions to provide enhanced services to their members. LendKey's expertise in providing innovative lending solutions, combined with Cornerstone's deep commitment to supporting credit unions, ensures this partnership will bring transformative solutions to the forefront. Both organizations share a core mission of strengthening credit unions' ability to serve their members and contribute to the well-being of the communities they impact, and this partnership signifies another step forward in realizing this mission.

"Cornerstone's legacy is deeply rooted in championing credit unions and their pivotal roles in shaping the financial landscape of our region," said Cornerstone's Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Dold. "We are excited to join forces with LendKey to continue our mission of supporting and enhancing services for our members."

Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKey, added: "Our partnership with Cornerstone is a natural extension of LendKey's commitment to the credit union movement. Together, we have the opportunity to drive innovation and empower credit unions to provide exceptional services to their members."

This partnership stands as a testament to the growing synergy between fintechs and credit unions and showcases the power of combining technology-driven solutions with the community-focused approach of credit unions.

About Cornerstone Resources

Cornerstone Resources provides industry-leading solutions such as audit and consulting; executive search and professional recruiting; and information security, compliance, and consulting services to credit unions across the country. A key service Cornerstone Resources offers to members is its partnership solutions program, through which Cornerstone vets and promotes credit union solution providers, helping to streamline operations and provide effective solutions to its members.

Cornerstone Resources is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cornerstone League, a regional trade association representing the interests of more than 600 credit unions in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. For more information, please visit cornerstoneleague.coop/solutions.

About LendKey

LendKey pioneered the concept of "digital lending networks," which harnesses the collaborative nature of community-based financial institutions to build standard lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinance, and home improvement loans. These programs utilize LendKey's lending-as-a-service platform to provide customer acquisition, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, customer service, and back-office support.

Since 2009, LendKey has empowered more than 350 financial institutions to offer competitive loan programs and increase their digital presence across various customer acquisition channels and marketplaces. Today, LendKey has helped its clients deploy over $6 billion in loans and services over $3 billion in consumer loans. Visit lendkey.com or JoinALIRO.com for more information.

