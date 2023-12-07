Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Sutton Wealth Advisors To Join Focus Partner Firm Cornerstone, Enhancing Cornerstone's Southeastern Footprint

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Sutton Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("Sutton Wealth") will join Focus partner firm Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC ("Cornerstone"). This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2007 by Ed Sutton, Sutton Wealth is a Tampa, FL based wealth management firm with a focus on financial and estate planning. The firm predominantly serves Florida based high net worth individuals and families. This transaction enables Sutton Wealth clients to benefit from Cornerstone's bench of talent and operational scale while Cornerstone adds a quality team with deep planning capabilities in a fast growing market.

"We are excited to welcome Ed and the Sutton Wealth team to Cornerstone," said Craig Rubrecht, CEO of Cornerstone. "Tampa is a strategic market for us to enter as we see similarities between Tampa and the existing markets in which we operate. We are grateful that the Sutton Wealth team is trusting us in the next phase of its journey."

"I had a natural rapport with the Cornerstone team from our first conversation as they felt like a larger, more scaled version of the firm we built," said Ed Sutton, Founder and Owner of Sutton Wealth. "Joining them will help Sutton Wealth clients receive the same level of service that they have come to expect from our team, but now with a greater pool of resources."

"We are excited to facilitate Sutton Wealth's merger with Cornerstone," said Sukanya Kuruganti, Managing Director - Co-Head of Partnership and Business Development for Focus. "Sutton Wealth will expand Cornerstone's geographic reach and further establish them as an attractive destination for firms who seek to expand their access to resources and to formalize a succession plan. This transaction is another instance of the value-add we provide to our partners in helping them combine with high-quality, aligned businesses."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC

Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, Cornerstone was founded in 2002 by four partners who aimed to help their clients find clarity and confidence in all aspects of their financial lives. Cornerstone's experienced advisory team provides wealth and investment management services to clients across the country. For more information about Cornerstone, please visit www.cwgadvisors.com.

