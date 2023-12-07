Honeywell Process Solutions has announced plans to install about 124 MWh of its battery energy storage systems alongside 140 MW of solar at six sites to help the US Virgin Islands cover 30% of its electricity needs.From pv magazine USA Honeywell Process Solutions said it will provide Massachusetts-based renewable energy developer VIElectron with its first installment of battery energy storage systems (BESS) to accommodate six solar facilities across the US Virgin Islands (St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. John). The lithium-ion based BESS will add 124 MWh of energy storage co-located with the solar facilities. ...

