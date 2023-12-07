The open-source Digital Process Automation (DPA) platform provider "punches above its weight" to compete effectively against larger players

Bonitasoft, the leading open source digital process automation company, today announced that it has been included in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software Q4 2023 with its flagship software Bonita, the widely adopted open-source DPA platform for business process automation.

"Bonitasoft's open-source approach drives innovation for technical customers. Bonitasoft goes to market with a free open-source offering that can upgrade to a paid, supported model with more extensive features. Its approach is contrarian: It focuses on professional, not citizen, developers and does not push a platform strategy. The small company punches above its weight, competing effectively against much larger players." The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2023: The 15 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up, Forrester Research, Inc., November 13, 2023.

In their 26-criterion evaluation of digital process automation (DPA) providers, Forrester identified the most significant ones and researched, analyzed, and scored them.

The Bonitasoft evaluation in the report continues, "All references used professional developers to build applications and said that direct vendor support was exceptional. Shortlist Bonitasoft if you favor open source, do not require comprehensive functionality from a single vendor, and have the technical resources to drive the project."

"We are pleased to be in the Forrester Wave for digital process automation," said Charles Souillard, Bonitasoft co-founder and CEO. "Our pure-player BPM approach to digital process automation is well appreciated by the technical teams who use Bonita to design, build, and deploy strategically important, highly customized business processes, both on the cloud and increasingly, on premise for highly regulated companies and those with high-security concerns."

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and modernization of information systems with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with a clear separation between visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems and provides deep visibility across all enterprise processes.

