The Global Leader in Men's Grooming Launches in Tesco UK Stores Following Successful Launch in Tesco Ireland

MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in Tesco UK, after its successful debut in Tesco Ireland, MANSCAPED is bringing its highly sought product mix to discerning shoppers in the UK. As MANSCAPED's second retail stockist in the region, following leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer Boots, Tesco will stock an assortment of the brand's premium grooming tools and formulations in 337 locations across the UK and online at Tesco.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207501665/en/

MANSCAPED® brings its best-in-class collection to leading grocery retailer, Tesco, growing its bricks-and-mortar footprint in the UK. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Tesco Ireland was our first European bricks-and-mortar retailer, and our debut was met with great success. We are thrilled to build on this and bring our best-in-class products to hundreds of locations in the United Kingdom," said Catherine Cronin, Vice President, Retail. "Tesco is a market leader for good reason; it is a reputable and well-trusted name that has served the UK for over 100 years. Launching our pro has been a continuous source of pride for our brand."

A selection of MANSCAPED's core collection, featuring the company's internationally acclaimed tools and formulations, is now available in-store and online, including:

The Lawn Mower 4.0 (£95) - Expertly designed for below-the-waist grooming, this fourth-generation groin and body hair trimmer features SkinSafe technology* to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts, a powerful 7,000 RPM motor, 4,000k LED spotlight, wireless charging, waterproof**design, and a travel lock.

The Essentials Kit 3.0 (£75) - The perfect pair for down there. This kit includes The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer and Crop Preserver anti-chafing ball deodorant.

Crop Preserver ball deodorant (£14) - This specially formulated anti-chafing lotion with soothing aloe vera is designed to keep you fresh and dry throughout the day.

Crop Cleanser groin wash (£14) - This gentle wash features a clean, prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol to keep your nether regions soft and supple.

Conveniently landing in stores ahead of the holiday season, gifting for the men in your life or elevating your own personal care routine has never been easier. To shop the brand's premium line of men's grooming products, visit your local Tesco today.

SkinSafe technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over nine million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The MANSCAPED collection is available globally in 39 countries via direct-to-consumer and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Walgreens, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Moores in Canada, Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, Dis-Chem Pharmacies in South Africa, Tesco and Boots in the United Kingdom, as well as Tesco, Boots, and Harvey Norman in Ireland. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207501665/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Allison Frazier

Senior Director, Communications at MANSCAPED

allison@manscaped.com