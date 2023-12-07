Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that for the third year in a row, it has been named one of CIOReview's Top 10 Most Promising Data Security Solution Providers. This distinction is thanks to the Cobalt Iron Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform, which delivers intelligent data backup at massive scale while making the backup infrastructure impervious to cyber attacks.

Compass' unique Zero Access architecture replaces common enterprise access points with a robust, automated security infrastructure. Unlike zero trust, which aims to prevent unauthorized access, Zero Access eliminates common logins and access points to the backup environment, including to the operating system, backup server software, backup storage repository, and ancillary tools and databases. In doing so, Compass effectively blocks out potential threats.

Compass Zero Access is a key part of Cobalt Iron's multidimensional approach to data protection and security. In addition, Compass employs advanced, multilayer encryption; vigilant monitoring and cyber event detection; robust security protocols; and security analytics to secure copies of company data.

The Compass Cyber Shieldsecurity features built into Compass help keep data under the enterprise's control to minimize risk from potential audit requirements, compliance, and governance violations. Cyber Shield accounts for most governmental data security mandates around the world, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and longtime data privacy measures such as HIPAA, SOX, and ISO 27001.

All management is handled by policy and channeled through the Compass Commander user interface. This approach eliminates nearly all cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the backup estate. Backup containment and isolation by design renders backup data inert and secures it against unauthorized access or exfiltration during its life cycle.

A simple-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solution, Compass supports many different cloud providers including Alibaba, Amazon, Azure, Google, and IBM Cloud for many different cloud use cases and scales to petabytes of data in data centers or across thousands of remote locations.

Cobalt Iron was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to secure data protection. www.cobaltiron.com

Caption: Cobalt Iron was named one of CIOReview's Top 10 Most Promising Data Security Solution Providers 2023.

