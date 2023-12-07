Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Bergs Timber AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Bergs Timber AB (publ) is updated (167/23)

Den 27 oktober 2023 gavs aktierna i Bergs Timber AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Norvik Hf, genom sitt helägda dotterbolag Kivron AB ("Norvik"), till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. Den 29 november 2023 offentliggjorde Norvik ett pressmeddelande med information om att Norvik uppnått kontroll över ca 95,37 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Norvik avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm Idag, den 7 december 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Bergs Timber AB (publ) (BRG B, ISIN-kod SE0018012932, orderboks-ID 891). On October 27, 2023, the shares in Bergs Timber AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Norvik Hf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kivron AB ("Norvik"), to the other shareholders in the Company. On November 29, 2023, Norvik issued a press release with information that Norvik had achieved control of approximately 95.37 per cent of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Norvik intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, December 7, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Bergs Timber AB (publ) (BRG B, ISIN code SE0018012932, order book ID 891). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.