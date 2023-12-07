Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNFA | ISIN: SE0018012932 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HW0
Frankfurt
07.12.23
13:55 Uhr
3,880 Euro
+0,015
+0,39 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGS TIMBER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGS TIMBER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8804,02516:16
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2023 | 15:10
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Bergs Timber AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Bergs Timber AB (publ) is updated (167/23)

Den 27 oktober 2023 gavs aktierna i Bergs Timber AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Norvik Hf, genom sitt helägda dotterbolag Kivron AB ("Norvik"), till övriga
aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Den 29 november 2023 offentliggjorde Norvik ett pressmeddelande med information
om att Norvik uppnått kontroll över ca 95,37 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av
pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Norvik avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av
återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från
Nasdaq Stockholm 

Idag, den 7 december 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Bergs Timber AB (publ) (BRG B, ISIN-kod
SE0018012932, orderboks-ID 891). 

On October 27, 2023, the shares in Bergs Timber AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Norvik
Hf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kivron AB ("Norvik"), to the other
shareholders in the Company. 

On November 29, 2023, Norvik issued a press release with information that
Norvik had achieved control of approximately 95.37 per cent of the shares in
the Company. The press release further stated that Norvik intended to initiate
compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a
delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Today, December 7, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bergs Timber AB (publ) (BRG B, ISIN code
SE0018012932, order book ID 891). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.