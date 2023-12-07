Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer integrates GenAI into its legal research products; Transforms how legal professionals assess and interpret court rulings

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer integrates GenAI into its legal research products; Transforms how legal professionals assess and interpret court rulings

Legal & Regulatory division continues to redefine the landscape for legal professionals

Alphen aan den Rijn - December 7, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory (LR) today announced an innovative feature for legal professionals: Generative Pre-training Transformer (GPT)-generated summaries of court rulings. GPT summarization harnesses generative AI (GenAI) to simplify legal research, eliminating the need to read through multiple court cases, saving valuable time. This innovation in beta will initially serve legal professionals using the Wolters Kluwer Online research platform in Germany before being rolled out to other products.

Martin O'Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer LR, said: "We recognize our customers' need for efficiency and accuracy in legal research. With the integration of GPT-generated summaries into our legal research products, we're transforming the way in which legal professionals assess and interpret case law. This innovative feature is a testament to our commitment to empowering our customers with our deep domain knowledge, the highest editorial quality and the latest in GenAI technology, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the legal field."

Wolters Kluwer's GPT summarization feature significantly reduces the time spent on legal research by:

Providing more than tens of thousands of GPT-generated summaries for quick understanding of court decisions.

Enabling easy categorization of relevance with comprehensive summaries that encompass the facts and history of the case.

Reducing the volume of documents requiring in-depth review through efficient content assessment.

Redefining the legal landscape

Wolters Kluwer LR is redefining the landscape for legal professionals by harnessing artificial intelligence into its software and expert solutions, including natural language processing and GenAI. This aligns with the increasing need for legal tech and AI-powered solutions by legal professionals, a trend highlighted in Wolters Kluwer's recently published Future Ready Lawyer 2023 report, which found 73% of lawyers expect to integrate GenAI into their legal work

Wolters Kluwer LR tools and expert solutions such as Legal Assist, LegalBillAnalyzer and Legiswayare powered by AI to enhance legal research workflow, invoice management, and streamline contract lifecycle processes. The solutions help ensure that Wolters Kluwer LR customers are fully prepared to transform their practice, save time, and achieve superior outcomes.

Commitment to data protection and AI principles

Utilizing only internal data from Wolters Kluwer, the GPT algorithm operates without the need for external data, ensuring high standards of data integrity and security. This commitment reaffirms Wolters Kluwer's dedication to upholding stringent data protection protocols and AI principles for its customers.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, External Communications

Global Branding, Communications & Digital Marketing

Wolters Kluwer

Mobile: +44 7765 391 824

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Frank Ready

Senior Specialist, External Communications

Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 717-205-3647

Email: Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment