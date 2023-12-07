Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
07.12.23
14:33 Uhr
10,145 Euro
-0,040
-0,39 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,13010,17516:19
10,13510,17516:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2023 | 15:22
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH cycles towards a carbon free future

Learn how we are promoting sustainable mobility through our Biking New Ground initiative: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

Basildon, December 7, 2023

CNH spearheaded an employee-led cycling program this year called Biking New Ground. It took inspiration from our company purpose of Breaking New Ground.

Employees, customers, and dealers were all invited to take part. Together, they harnessed the power of cycling to promote a healthy lifestyle, sustainable mobility, and inclusivity.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a glance at how a shared enthusiasm for cycling and sustainable mobility united over 1,000 CNH employees and stakeholders as One Team. And watch the film showcasing Biking New Ground in action. Both are here: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere , a global expert in satellite heading and positioning core technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca FabianAlex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20231207_PR_CNH_Industrial_Biking_New_Ground (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f05bc9c-d9e0-4515-9f47-f491fc613165)
  • CNH_Biking_New_Ground (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9a47180-bcab-440f-9781-ad676f0ccd5d)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.