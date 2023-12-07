Santiam Hospital and Clinics Foundation Receives $150,000 Grant from KeyBank

Grant will help improve access to health services with an expansion of the emergency department

STAYTON, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / KeyBank has announced a grant of $150,000 to the Santiam Hospital And Clinics Foundation. The funds will help improve access to healthcare where patients live, work, and play through an expansion of the emergency department.

Ultimately, it will help realize the vision of a rural healthcare system model that is patient-centric and sustainable through funding a Community Health Worker (CHW), who will ensure patients are directed to primary care options that drive preventative care for the individual and/or family. The grant will also help provide wrap-around services that address issues beyond medical needs.

"KeyBank's mission is to help its communities thrive, and the first step is ensuring that all of our neighbors have access to the healthcare and other supportive services they need," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank's Market President for Oregon and S.W. Washington and Commercial Banking leader. "We are pleased to help fund these vital measures that contribute to better health and quality of life.

"We are very grateful for the KeyBank grant in support of our Emergency Department expansion and its focus on improving healthcare for an important segment of our patient population," said Eric K. Pritchard, Executive Director of Santiam Hospital & Clinics Foundation. "This grant gives Santiam Hospital and Clinics the ability to begin transitioning this patient group toward preventative care and provide funds that will make an immediate impact on their overall wellbeing."

About Santiam Hospital and Clinics Foundation

The Foundation was established in March 2022 in order to raise funds for Santiam Hospital & Clinics. Based in Stayton, Oregon, it's primary focus is to enable the Hospital & Clinics to thrive, innovate, and grow within the Santiam Canyon and Mid-Willamette Valley. Santiam Hospital & Clinics Foundation (SHCF) is a private, not-for-profit, 501(c)3.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

