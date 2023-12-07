Cintas Corporation Named One of Newsweek's 2024 America's Most Responsible Companies

Cintas makes the list for the third year in a row in Newsweek's fifth-annual corporate social responsibility rankings

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was honored among Newsweek's 2024 America's Most Responsible Companies.

In its announcement of its 2024 America's Most Responsible Companies list, Newsweek notes that its selections are "based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility" and equally considers the three ESG areas in its rankings - environment, social and corporate governance - to formulate a final "CSR Score" that is used to rank companies.

"From our inception nearly a century ago, Cintas was built on the foundation of a sustainable business model," said Todd Schneider, President and CEO of Cintas. "We take immense pride in our operational approach and are sincerely grateful for Newsweek's acknowledgment of our dedication to environmental, social and governance leadership.

"We are committed to our ongoing efforts to minimize our environmental footprint sustainably, cultivate an inclusive and supportive work environment for our employee-partners, and maintain ethical and commendable business practices which is a core component of our Corporate Culture," said Schneider.

The 2024 list marks Cintas' third straight appearance on Newsweek's fifth-annual rankings. Statista, a leading global provider of market and consumer data, provided the analysis for Newsweek.

Cintas will publish its 2023 ESG Report in January 2024 with updated information about the company's ESG progress and initiatives through the end of its fiscal year 2023, which ran June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

