India's Alpex Solar has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge trading platform in Mumbai. It plans to use the net proceeds to expand its PV panel capacity from 450 MW to 1.2 GW and set up an aluminium frame manufacturing unit.From pv maguzine India Alpex Solar has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge, the National Stock Exchange of India's trading platform for small and medium-sized enterprises and startup companies in India. It plans to issue 64,80,000 equity shares for INR 10 ($01.2) each. Corporate Capital Ventures will be the ...

