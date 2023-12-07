Anzeige
WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UX
München
07.12.23
08:02 Uhr
0,103 Euro
+0,009
+9,15 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDSUMMER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2023 | 15:58
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Midsummer AB (645/23)

With effect from December 08, 2023, the subscription rights in Midsummer AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including December 19, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MIDS TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021150216              
Order book ID:  314297                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from December 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Midsummer
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MIDS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021150224              
Order book ID:  314298                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
