Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Midsummer AB (645/23)

With effect from December 08, 2023, the subscription rights in Midsummer AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 19, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MIDS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021150216 Order book ID: 314297 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Midsummer AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MIDS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021150224 Order book ID: 314298 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com