Katalon, Inc.: Katalon Collaborates With SmartBridge to Launch Virtual Internship Program for Students in India

Initiative Drawing Thousands of Registrations Was Developed in Partnership With All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, announced today the launch of the Katalon Virtual Internship Program to enhance technical education and job readiness within the automated software testing industry for students in India. The initiative was developed in partnership with SmartBridge, an enterprise of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the statutory body and the national-level council for technical education. As part of Katalon's broader education initiative, including the Katalon for Education Program, the internship underscores the company's commitment to support students in their transition from educational institutions into the technology sector.

The internship has garnered an overwhelming response with over 11,000 students from more than 20 states registering. Over two months, students from universities and colleges across India, or women returning to work after a career gap, will engage in project-based learning, guided by industry mentors.

Additionally, they will participate in self-paced learning sessions within Katalon Academy, the company's online learning platform that empowers anyone to enhance their software testing skills. This hands-on approach will help students build their profiles aligned with specific job roles and equip them with the technical and professional competencies necessary to tackle real-world software testing challenges and to innovate solutions. In addition, Katalon will introduce students completing the program to its partners for possible employment opportunities.

"We effectively initiated Smartbridge's virtual internship program in collaboration with various leading companies, which all combined has benefited over 100,000 Indian students," said Sridevi Sira, SmartBridge Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry is further strengthened through this strategic partnership with Katalon. The Virtual Internship Program provides a distinctive opportunity for students to gain practical experience and insights from industry experts, and equip themselves for a thriving career in software test automation."

Under the guidance of AICTE, the internship was officially inaugurated on Dec. 4 with a virtual ceremony featuring Katalon Chief Community Advocate Mike Verinder and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chief Coordinating Officer Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha.

"This partnership is a testament to Katalon's commitment to empowering students with the skills that matter for today's job market," said Katalon Chief Community Advocate Mike Verinder. "We are proud to work alongside SmartBridge and All India Council for Technical Education in this endeavor, ensuring that the next generation of technology professionals is well-prepared to contribute to the tech world."

"I am very excited about this educational opportunity that will be offered to thousands of students across the country," said AICTE Chief Coordinating Officer Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha. "India is focused on enhancing its education to equip students with the essential skills needed to work in today's job market. This collaboration between Katalon, SmartBridge, and AICTE marks a significant step in nurturing a future-ready workforce, capable of driving the country's tech innovation."

For more information about the Katalon Virtual Internship Program, please visit https://smartinternz.com/katalon-virtual-internship-program-2023.

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one software quality management platform that enables quality assurance, developer, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016 and servicing customers in over 80 countries, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

About SmartBridge

SmartBridge is shaping a future-ready talent pool, adept in emerging industry dynamics and high-demand technologies. Through "project-based learning" in partnership with global tech leaders, they foster a collaborative bridge between industry and academia, preparing students for the job market. The SmartInternz platform enables students to engage in virtual internships with top-tier companies at the forefront of groundbreaking technologies. For more information, please visit thesmartbridge.com.

