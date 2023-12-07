Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023
WKN: A3EX75 | ISIN: SE0020999639 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KP0
Frankfurt
07.12.23
09:21 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,006
+7,32 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm 168/23

On request of Copperstone Resources AB (publ), company registration number
556704-4168, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on
Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 8, 2023. The shares are currently
traded on First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 1,801,606,824 shares.



Short Name:           COPP          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0020999639      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         38904          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 1,801,606,824      
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   55 Basic Materials 
---------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5510 Basic Resources
---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
