Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
07.12.23
15:42 Uhr
7,025 Euro
+0,082
+1,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 16:18
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Directorate Change

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Board Change

The Company announces that Julian Healy has decided, for personal reasons, to retire as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. Mr. Healy will retire during the first half of 2024, at a date to be confirmed.

Mr. Healy has served as a Non-Executive Director since 12 December 2022 and as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee since 4 May 2023. During that time, he has been a valued member of the Board.

The Board has commenced a recruitment process to find a suitable successor and will announce the outcome of the search in due course.

The Company makes this announcement in accordance with LR 9.6.11R of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Nira Mistry, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.