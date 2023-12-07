Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Board Change

The Company announces that Julian Healy has decided, for personal reasons, to retire as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. Mr. Healy will retire during the first half of 2024, at a date to be confirmed.

Mr. Healy has served as a Non-Executive Director since 12 December 2022 and as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee since 4 May 2023. During that time, he has been a valued member of the Board.

The Board has commenced a recruitment process to find a suitable successor and will announce the outcome of the search in due course.

The Company makes this announcement in accordance with LR 9.6.11R of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact: