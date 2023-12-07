Leading University in Vigo, Spain Collaborates With Qualcomm To Offer Its Students 5G Training & Certification

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces its collaboration with the Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo to provide 5G training courses. Students will have access to the courses and will have the opportunity to receive certification for their training through the Qualcomm Academy program.

The program is designed to develop the 5G skills and knowledge of university students, as well as improve job prospects in the technology ecosystem. "As 5G expands across multiple fields and industries, there is a need for skilled professionals, so we are excited that students at the Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo and throughout Spain, could receive training on the latest 5G technologies through the Qualcomm Academy," said Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. and President of Qualcomm Europe/MEA.

Qualcomm Technologies believes in training the next generation of innovators and technologists and providing opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation of Spain and Europe. "We are delighted to offer our 5G training and certification to students at the Universidade de Vigo through the Qualcomm Academy program," said Vikram Malhotra, Senior Director of Program Management for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and head of the Qualcomm Academy program. "We want them to be able to acquire the skills needed to help transform the wireless industry in Spain, and I believe our training can go a long way in helping."

"The Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo was the third university of its kind in Spain and continues to offer cutting-edge content in the field of telecommunications and information technologies. This agreement facilitates access to students at the university to current content created by one of the technological leaders that is pushing technologies such as 5G and its future successors," said Felipe Gil, promoter of the agreement. The students at the Universidade de Vigo, thanks to this agreement, will be able to:

Enroll in free 5G training: Expand your 5G knowledge and skills by enrolling in two free 5G courses taught by Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading engineers. The courses (5G Primer and Fundamentals of Cellular Communication & 5G) cover an overview of 5G, how it works and how it is transforming the way the world works.

Receive an introductory level certification to 5G: After completing the free training portion of this program, students can enroll in QWA's 5G introductory level 5G certification exam. This certification can be used to show employers that students understand the basics of 5G and how it works.

"For the Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo this training agreement is a further step in the university's close collaboration with the industrial fabric. The possibility that the students at the university can be trained in 5G with a reference entity such as Qualcomm Technologies is an opportunity that, in Spain, only three other universities currently have: the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, the Universidad de Málaga and the Universidad Politécnica de Valencia" says the director of the EET Rebeca Diaz.

Visit qwa.qualcomm.com for a complete list of 5G and other wireless courses and for more information on the Qualcomm Academy program, please visit: https://qwa.qualcomm.com/course-catalog/5G-University-Program.

