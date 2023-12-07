ERP Advisors Group Showcased the Role of Client-Side Implementation Consultants

On Thursday, November 9th, ERP Advisor Group's ERP Expert to CEOs and CFOs, Shawn Windle broke down the role of Client-Side Implementation Consultants and how they direct, guide, and advocate clients towards a successful ERP go-live.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, emphasized the value client-side implementation consultants provide to an ERP project, and how their role differs from an implementation partner or an internal client project manager.

EAG Logo

Catch up on "Your ERP Compass: Leveraging a Client-Side Implementation Consultant" content here.

Shawn Windle defined the role of a client-side implementation consultant by debunking common misconceptions about the position, and how the consultant adds tremendous value to any ERP project. Windle expanded on the importance of the role by stating, "They are the thought leader that drives your project to ensure everyone stays focused on the right things, handling risks before they turn into major issues, and keeping their eyes on project details." Not only do they guide the projects during the implementation, but the client-side implementation consultant also ensures clear communication, execution, and planning throughout the project. Windle continues by stating, "They're like a general contractor who can monitor a project through the entire lifecycle. That is what we do as client-side implementation consultants. We're finding outpoints and resolving them before problems arise." Organizations must acknowledge the value of client-side implementation consultants, and how their guidance can make an immediate impact during the implementation process and beyond.

Your ERP Compass: Leveraging a Client-Side Implementation Consultant: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/blog/leveraging-a-client-side-implementation-consultant

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/erp-advisors-group

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

Contact Information

Erica Windle

Principal, Operations

erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com

720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/814041/erp-advisors-group-showcased-the-role-of-client-side-implementation-consultants