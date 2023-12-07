Aatrix Software: Aatrix's W-2/1099/1095(ACA) eFile Service is Now WeFile

Aatrix Looks Forward to Another Record Filing Season

GRAND FORKS, ND / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Aatrix has launched the new branding of their year-end filing service. WeFile is the same easy-to-use eFiling solution responsible for millions of W-2/1099/1095 filings annually for years. WeFile allows businesses to eFile W-2s/1099s/ACA(1095s) from virtually any payroll solution anywhere you can access your payroll data.

History Of WeFile

Aatrix is an industry leader and has been processing W2s, 1099s, and ACAs since 1989. WeFile uses the same patented technology featured in the Aatrix solution that is integrated into over 60 popular payroll solutions. Over 300,000 businesses use the Aatrix payroll reporting solution in the United States and Canada.

Changing Environment For Employers In 2023

Many businesses have done their year-end filing the same way for years. Although there is a certain comfort level with repeating a familiar process, it is often time-consuming and expensive compared to newer options. Printing and mailing W-2s, 1099s, and 1095s in-house is no longer a reasonable option.

The ability to hire temporary labor to stuff envelopes and prepare mailings is problematic in the current labor market. Keeping key employees on their primary responsibilities is increasingly important as well. The cost of processing year-end reports in-house is no longer economical and does not provide many of the benefits the WeFile Complete eFile Service can offer employers. WeFile hosts W-2s/1099s/1095s online for instant access to lost or damaged reports. All documents are tracked by the USPS service with the status available at efile.aatrix.com.

WeFile Complete eFile Service

The WeFile Complete W-2/1099/1095 eFile Service gives employers an affordable and reliable option for the arduous task of year-end filing. The process is simple and amazingly flexible.

The employer's payroll data is typically uploaded from a .csv or Excel file and mapped to the form being filed. The data is reviewed on screen as the solution completes over 130 automated error checks, automatically virtually eliminating any chance of the file being rejected. The employer selects the service they want completed and submits the filing.

The WeFile Complete eFile Service includes the printing and mailing of employee/recipient copies the next business day. State, local, and Federal copies and reconciliation forms are eFiled directly to the appropriate agencies. Employee/recipient copies are hosted on a secure website for instant access for lost or misplaced copies without reprinting and mailing replacements. Employers can choose to make electronic copies available to popular tax preparation software at no charge.

Employers can download the free software and test-drive the solution to evaluate WeFile at Aatrix WeFile - Aatrix.

