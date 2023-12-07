Tecnológico de Monterrey: The 2nd edition of the IFE EdTech Summit returns as part of the IFE Conference 2024

The event is a crucial space for connecting creative minds, entrepreneurs, investors, and educational leaders from across Latin America.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of last year's inaugural edition, the IFE EdTech Summit is back as part of the IFE Conference 2024, taking place on January 23, 24, and 25, 2024. The summit, impacting the EdTech ecosystem in Latin America and beyond, serves as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers from educational institutions, aiming to enhance the ecosystem through new partnerships and valuable connections.

The IFE EdTech Summit experience will include:

An introduction to over 20 EdTech ventures in the EdTech Park, along with exclusive content for the EdTech community and networking sessions.

The final session of the TecPrize program, an open innovation initiative by the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey, seeking to contribute to and drive solutions for educational challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The IFE Launch Demo Day, an international acceleration program for early-stage EdTechs addressing challenges in higher education and/or lifelong learning. The program provides the opportunity to validate technology with Tecnológico de Monterrey's infrastructure and connect with the Silicon Valley ecosystem and investors.



Distinguished speakers will participate, including:

Stephen Jull, Chief Business Officer at Epic for Kids and former VP Business at BYJU'S.

Adam Freed, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures.

Reneé Rosillo, Angel Investor, Co-Founder and CEO of Prims, and Co-Founder of Familia.

Esteban Sosnik, General Partner at Reach Capital.

The IFE EdTech Summit 2024 emerges as a comprehensive platform celebrating innovation and fostering collaboration and sustainable growth in educational technology in the region. This event promises to be a significant milestone in the journey towards the educational future of Latin America.

Learn more at: IFE Conference

Graphic material for the IFE EdTech Summit can be found at: https://tec.rs/IFEConference24

Visit Newsroom, Tecnológico de Monterrey's press room

Follow on social media:

IFE Conference (https://www.facebook.com/IFEconference) @IFEconference (https://twitter.com/IFEconference) @ifeconference (https://www.instagram.com/IFEconference/)

Press Contacts:

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Pamela Granados

pamela.granados@tec.mx (mailto:pamela.granados@tec.mx)

Cel.: 81 1080 8256 Miranda Partners

Ana Sofia Fraser

sofia.fraser@miranda-partners.com (mailto:sofia.fraser@miranda-partners.com)





About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, innovation in education, entrepreneurship, and global vision, along with its deep engagement with industry and employers. With a presence across 33 municipalities and 20 Mexican states, the institution has more than 62,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7,000 faculty members, and more than 26,000 high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2024), Tecnológico de Monterrey ranks 184th globally and among the top 29 private universities worldwide. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2023) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America, and The Global University Employability Ranking places the institution 1st in Latin America and 78thif globally. The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship (2023) places the institution as pr6th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.