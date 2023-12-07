Games Workshop Group's (GAW's) H124 trading update indicated a robust start to the year in line with management's expectations. The launch of the new edition of Warhammer 40k in Q1 helped to boost core year-on-year revenue growth in the first half by an expected 11% to no less than £235m (H123: £212.3m). Licensing revenue is expected at £12m (H123: £14.3m), taking total group revenue to c £247m (H123: £227m). There was an implied slowdown in core revenue growth in Q2 versus Q1, although this is expected following a new edition of Warhammer 40k. PBT is expected to grow 12% to 'not less than' £94m (H123: £83.6m). We have left our estimates unchanged, anticipating broadly a 50:50 H1:H2 split for both revenue and profit. The H124 results are scheduled for 9 January 2024.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...