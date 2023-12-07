Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023 Cites Ververica's Strengths in Stream Processing, Streaming Analytics, And Throughput

Ververica, a pioneering leader in the streaming data platform landscape, has earned recognition as a 'Contender' in the Forrester Wave Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023. The report, released by Forrester Research, cites Ververica's strengths in stream processing, streaming analytics, and throughput.

The Forrester Wave report provides a comprehensive evaluation of streaming data platform providers, focusing on 21 criteria areas. Ververica's inclusion in this report serves, in our opinion, as a testament to Ververica's capability in driving the industry forward. Furthermore, the dedication to meeting and exceeding the high standards expected by enterprises in today's data-driven world further boosts buyer confidence in our solutions.

Findings from the Forrester Wave Report:

Ververica was originally formed by the founders of the Apache Flink open-source project. Apache Flink has been so successful that many of the other vendors in this evaluation use the open-source version for stream processing.

Ververica offers its own supercharged version of Apache Flink named the Ververica Cloud.

The company's strategy is to continue to drive the Apache Flink open-source community while also offering the most performant version of Apache Flink available.

Ververica has strengths in stream processing, streaming analytics, and throughput.

Reference customers appreciate the enhanced performance and hyper scalability added on top of Apache Flink. Ververica is a good fit for customers who wish to use an enhanced version of Apache Flink for hyper-scale real-time applications.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a 'Contender' in the streaming data platform market," said Vladimir Jandreski, Head of Product at Ververica. "Establishing today's benchmarks in real-time processing and analytics is an integral part of our ongoing commitment to innovate by pushing the boundaries. Ververica Cloud is designed to meet the most rigorous requirements and can support even the most demanding business use cases across different industries."

For additional information, please visit www.ververica.com or download the full report at: www.ververica.com/forrester-wave-streaming.

About Ververica

Ververica, founded by the original creators of open-source Apache Flink®, is committed to unlocking the immense potential of data for enterprises. With its advanced stream processing technologies, including Ververica Cloud (cloud-native and serverless) and Ververica Platform (on-premise), businesses can harness real-time data insights at scale. Ververica is deeply dedicated to the growth of Apache Flink® and other open-source technologies. This dedication encompasses supporting software development and leading the evolution of the Flink Forward, the conference dedicated to Apache Flink and the stream processing community, held in three flagship regions globally. Ververica further nurtures the community through 'Ververica Academy', a comprehensive learning platform for those seeking to expand their knowledge in stream processing and analytics. Discover more at https://www.ververica.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207387439/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Evans

Sevans PR

224-829-8820

sarah@sevanspr.com

Sarah Mawji

Sevans PR

sm@sevanspr.com