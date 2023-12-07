Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNFA | ISIN: SE0018012932 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HW0
Frankfurt
07.12.23
13:55 Uhr
3,880 Euro
+0,015
+0,39 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGS TIMBER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGS TIMBER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8403,92019:46
GlobeNewswire
07.12.2023 | 17:46
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Bergs Timber AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (169/23)

Bergs Timber AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Bergs Timber AB (publ). 

Short name:   BRG B    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018012932
----------------------------
Order book ID: 891     
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be December 21, 2023.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.