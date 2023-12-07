Castle Connolly Announces Five New Members to Its Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Castle Connolly, a trusted source for over 30 years in identifying top doctors is proud to announce the appointment of five new members to its Medical Advisory Board. The Board of Medical Advisors represents a select group of doctors established to provide expertise and counsel to continuously improve and evolve the Castle Connolly experience for providers and patients. Dr. Chyke Doubeni, Dr. Michael Galvez, Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland, Dr. Scott Nass and Dr. Amy Wechsler are renowned experts in their respective fields, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board.









"The Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board plays a critical role in guiding our Top Doctor methodology and providing strategic guidance," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "Our new board members bring fresh diverse perspectives, ideas and experiences to the table which drives Castle Connolly's effectiveness in identifying top doctors as well as connecting patients to doctors with shared backgrounds and experiences."

Chyke Doubeni, MD, MPH is the The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Health Equity Officer. Dr. Doubeni holds the endowed Klotz Chair in Cancer Research and also serves as the associate director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. He holds a faculty appointment as a professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine.

Michael G. Galvez, MD, FACS is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with specialized training in pediatric hand surgery. He is the Director of Pediatric Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, California, and is actively engaged in pediatric hand surgery research and co-edited the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion issue for Hand Clinics. Dr. Galvez values the importance of true mentorship and diversity in medicine and co-founded the National Latino Physician Day, celebrated on October 1st.

Yolanda Lewis-Ragland, MD is a double-board-certified physician in pediatrics and obesity medicine at Children's National THEARC in Washington, DC, owner and CEO of Family Fitness and Wellness for Community Health, and founder of Dr. Yolanda Cares Foundation, her nonprofit organization focused on reducing health disparities in at-risk communities both at home and abroad. Dr. Lewis-Ragland started her postdoctoral learning in public health in West Africa as a PEACE CORPS health extensionist, after which she completed her training at Howard University College of Medicine and Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Scott Nass, MD, MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and HIV Specialist whose clinical practice focuses on enabling affirming care for transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex people. He is past president for GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality, where he served on the board of directors from 2014-2023. Dr. Nass earned his MD at Charles R. Drew University and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA following an MPA at Indiana University-Bloomington.

Amy Wechsler, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist, and a leading expert in skin and mental health at Dr. Amy Wechsler Dermatology. She has been recognized for her work in integrating mental and physical health, and her innovative approach to treating skin conditions and has been recognized as a national expert appearing on numerous national shows and publications.

"We are honored to welcome Drs. Doubeni, Galvez, Lewis-Ragland, Nass and Wechsler to our Medical Advisory Board," said Dr. John Connolly, Board Chairman of Castle Connolly. "Their expertise, dedication and passion to improving healthcare will be invaluable to our mission of helping patients make informed decisions about their health."

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 81 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Contact Information

Caroline Baron

Senior Director

publicrelations@castleconnolly.com

(212) 367-8400

SOURCE: Castle Connolly

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/814070/castle-connolly-announces-five-new-members-to-its-medical-advisory-board