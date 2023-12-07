Service Direct Introduces Online Onboarding

Service Direct Online Onboarding helps new clients understand how its lead generation platform works so they can quickly see success.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Service Direct, a leading local lead generation platform for U.S.-based service businesses, is proud to announce the launch of its new Online Onboarding Course, aimed at helping new clients streamline their Service Direct Marketplace experience. This innovative experience allows clients to spend just 15-20 minutes watching informative videos at their own convenience, ensuring they grasp the essential workings of their Service Direct Marketplace account and how to leverage the mySD dashboard for optimal results.





An alternative to the traditional scheduled Phone Onboarding Calls, Online Onboarding offers an efficient and flexible way for new clients to get their accounts up and running promptly. This streamlined process takes less than 20 minutes to complete, as clients watch a series of short videos and answer essential questions to verify their comprehension.

Online Onboarding aligns with Service Direct's commitment to making onboarding as convenient as possible for new clients. After completing the course, clients will possess a fundamental understanding of the Service Direct Marketplace platform, how to maximize the mySD dashboard to optimize their campaigns, and answers to pressing questions such as, 'What is considered a Billable Lead?' and 'How many Leads should I expect?'

"Understanding how our Marketplace works is crucial for our clients to achieve success. Our Online Onboarding Course is a significant advancement in our efforts to empower clients for success, and we're thrilled to announce its launch," said Brian Abernethy, Service Direct's CEO. "We're excited for new clients to take advantage of this new opportunity, and we plan on rolling out additional online courses to help our clients see even more success within our platform."

Before the introduction of Online Onboarding, clients had to schedule an onboarding phone call, which could occur multiple days after creating their account, depending on availability. This delay made it difficult for some clients to effectively digest the necessary information, potentially leading to issues when their campaigns went live. The new Online Onboarding option empowers clients to access crucial information at their convenience to improve their understanding, ensure better outcomes, and get their campaigns live faster than ever.

About Service Direct:

Founded in 2006, Service Direct has been the most trusted local lead generation platform for service businesses for over a decade and a half, helping thousands of small businesses across North America grow by generating high-quality, exclusive Leads that turn into new customers.

Combining expertise in hyperlocal advertising with proven lead management technologies, Service Direct offers targeted and customized lead generation with pay-per-lead pricing that provides a cost-effective, transparent, and low-risk way to acquire new customers.

Based in Austin, Texas, Service Direct is a Google Partner and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country six times. For more information, visit: www.servicedirect.com

