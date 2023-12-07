EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer



07.12.2023

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 7 December 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer



On 20 November 2023, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Company") announced the intention to purchase up to 105,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the "Offer"). On 30 November 2023 the Company announced that at the closing of the Offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 85,327,468 shares for tender (the "Tendered Shares").



The Company now announces the completion of the acquisition of 85,327,468 Tendered Shares for an aggregate price of EUR 79,525,200.18 (or EUR 0.932 per Tendered Share). CPIPG intends to cancel the Tendered Shares through a share capital reduction at the next general meeting.



Of the total, 84,227,468 shares were tendered by Clerius Properties (Apollo), with 1,100,000 tendered by management. CPIPG's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek, did not tender any shares.



As a result of these transactions, the Company has acquired on 6 December 2023 own shares not exceeding 5% of the voting rights. As of 6 December 2023, the Company directly holds 85,327,468 own shares, which represent approx. 0.98% of the total 8,704,850,259 shares outstanding. In addition, the Company's indirect subsidiary, Pietroni, holds 67,000,000 Company shares (0.77% of the total shares outstanding). On a consolidated basis, the Company holds and controls 152,327,468 own shares which represent approximatley 1.75% of the total 8,704,850,259 shares outstanding. The voting rights attached to the 152,327,468 own shares are suspended.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



