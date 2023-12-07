The Greek government and Masdar have agreed to develop 7 MW of solar on Poros Island as part of the "GR-Eco Islands" initiative. However, the authorities and Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer have not disclosed the project costs.The Greek government and renewables developer Masdar have agreed to help the Greek island of Poros to transition to a climate-neutral future. The agreement includes the development of a 7 MW solar plant, which is expected to cover a large part of the island's electricity requirements. The project will include electric vehicle chargers for cars and boats, encouraging ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...