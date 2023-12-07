Regulatory News:

FDE (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152) (Paris:FDE), a carbon negative energy producer, announces the publication of its new Gaïa Research rating, which assesses the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance of companies listed on European markets, and the Group maintains its leadership among SMEs in the energy sector.

Gaïa Rating is the benchmark rating agency for listed French mid-sized companies. Ratings are based on over 170 extra-financial criteria covering environmental, social, governance and external stakeholders.

Constantly improving ESG performance

FDE obtains an overall rating of 65/100, an excellent Gaïa Research rating from the EthiFinance group (according to the new methodology developed in 2022), highlighting the Group's environmental and social policy.

This rating confirms the Group's commitment to social issues and the fight against climate change.

Julien Moulin, Chairman of FDE, comments: "CSR issues are at the heart of the Group's mission to accelerate the reduction of the carbon footprint of the territories in which we operate and promote local development. FDE, the only listed European energy company with a negative carbon footprint, is very proud that its ESG rating by Gaia Research confirms its strong and forward-looking contribution to the collective goal of carbon neutrality".

At the same time, FDE continues to strengthen its position in decarbonated energies, such as natural hydrogen and hydrogen produced from Lorraine gas and combined with CO2 capture. To this end, on March 7th, 2024, the Group will present details of its hydrogen development plan for Lorraine

FDE confirms its FY 2026 objectives of annual revenues of more than €100 million, and an EBITDA above €50 million, combined with over 10 million tons of CO2eq emissions avoided per annum

Next dates

Sales for the 1st half of fiscal year 2024: January 24th, 2024

Presentation of development in Lorraine: March 7th, 2024

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy Group, specialized in the implementation via short circuits, of energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE has strong development potential and aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

