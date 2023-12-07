Prysmian Group Ranks High in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, has received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Prysmian joins the ranks of 1384 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2023-2024 CEI.

"At Prysmian, promoting a more equal, diverse and inclusive working environment is central to how we operate, and we are proud to see that reflected in our score in this year's Corporate Equality Index," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "We recognize our inclusive culture plays a crucial role in our overall success, as we aim to establish a workplace where all employees feel respected, understood and embraced."

Prysmian builds an inclusive culture through various initiatives throughout the organization, including the Side by Side Program, which promotes diversity across the organization, and its annual SpeakUp program, an employee engagement survey to tackle areas of importance to employees like engagement and inclusion. Prysmian also announced a new, inclusive paternal leave policy, which offers birthing parents 16 weeks of paid leave: 14 weeks of childbirth recovery time and two weeks of bonding time. Non-birthing and adoptive parents receive two weeks of bonding time to care for a new child.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool - a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Learn more about Prysmian at na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.



Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

