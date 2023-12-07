Statistics show 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime timely advancements in research and treatment are crucial to women's health

Mary Kay Inc., the world's No. 1 direct selling skin care and color cosmetics brand1 and its company-sponsored foundations, including the Mary Kay Ash Foundation in the U.S., continue to provide unwavering support to women's cancer research through funding a variety of research programs and projects, awarding grants to world renowned scientists, and facilitating clinical trials, all in the name of finding a cure.

"The incidence of breast cancer in women is seeing an upward trend in the world, and today we can say that 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime," said Dr. O'Shaughnessy (Courtesy of Joyce O'Shaughnessy, M.D.).

Mary Kay recently hosted a virtual meeting between Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy, Celebrating Women Endowed Chair in Breast Cancer Research at Baylor University Medical Center and Chair, Breast Cancer Research at U.S. Oncology based in Dallas, Texas, and Dr. Eva Ciruelos, Breast Cancer Unit Coordinator, University Hospital and HM Hospitals and Chair, SOLTI Group on Breast Cancer Research, and FERO Foundation grant recipient supported by Mary Kay Spain, based in Madrid, Spain. Both lead their own research teams in their respective home countries focused on investigating the rare and aggressive form of cancer in women: triple negative metastatic breast cancer (TNBC). Despite being separated by thousands of miles, the two go way back they have collaborated for years on TNBC research in their fight to find solutions and a cure for this devastating disease.

The two leading researchers and experts in their respective fields sat down to discuss the importance of global scientific collaboration, in which they stressed the urgency for researchers worldwide to share their findings and advances to pool results.

"It is not a matter of having the best idea, but of arriving together to obtain the best treatment for each patient, and this is something that must permeate the medical, clinical, and pharmaceutical industries. The incidence of breast cancer in women is seeing an upward trend in the world, and today we can say that 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime2," said Dr. O'Shaughnessy.

"Without continuous collaboration among all the experts, it would be impossible to arrive at specific diagnoses," commented Dr. Ciruelos. "It is vital to follow up each patient's treatment in a personalized way; only then will we be able to detect why the same treatment for people with similar characteristics works for some, but not for others."

They confirmed their frustration with the differences and inconsistencies they see in access to therapies, drugs, and treatments within various countries and called for unity in offering more consistent treatment for all patients regardless of their place of living. The two researchers also agreed that it is challenging to find time to fully dedicate themselves to cancer research as they have to deal with funding challenges and expressed their gratitude to their sponsors, including the Mary Kay Ash Foundation and Fero Foundation who make their life-saving work possible.

Dr. O'Shaughnessy added, "In 1985, we were terribly frustrated by the lack of therapeutic options for women with cancer. Today, we are seeing great advances on this front and I'm very optimistic for the success of the next generation of researchers."

Through the funding of cancer research projects by the Mary Kay Ash Foundation in the United States and Mary Kay Spain's grant award to FERO Foundation in Spain, Dr. O'Shaughnessy and Dr. Ciruelos have been able to continue collaborating on their life's work. Mary Kay is at the forefront of women's cancer research, supporting groundbreaking research led by women for women. Mary Kay is committed to helping researchers around the world by supporting translational research (research that links laboratory research directly to the patient), clinical trials aimed at improving the detection, prognosis, and treatment of women's cancers, as well as organizations that support cancer research, such as the FERO Foundation in Spain.

